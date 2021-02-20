A proud dog mom! Miley Cyrus is the owner of a lot, and we mean a lot of dogs, but they’re not the only animals she’s taken in over the years.

Aside from her pups — and the ones she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — the former Disney Channel star has also been a mom to two horses, two mini horses, four cats and two pigs. Fans of the songstress know that she’s a huge animal advocate. In fact, following her split from her longtime love in August 2019, the actress took to Instagram Stories with a message about loving her pets.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start the morning,” Miley wrote in September 2019, alongside a pic of her dogs. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions … the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex … they love back 100x … all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness.”

Since then, the Hannah Montana alum has continued to share pics of her pets on social media! Scroll through our gallery to meet them all.

