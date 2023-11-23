Miley Cyrus, the actress! Since her Disney Channel days, the Hannah Montana star has played several Hollywood roles, from The Last Song to So Undercover. Keep reading for all of Miley’s TV shows and movies since Hannah Montana.

ICYMI, Hannah Montana premiered in 2006, with the final fourth season dropping in 2011. Miley, Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Moises Arias, among others, starred in the series, following a girl named Miley Stewart who was secretly living a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana.

Miley has since become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood! She’s dropped various albums over the years, sold out multiple world tours, broke tons of records and has seriously slayed the music charts. As for her acting career, she starred in the show Crisis in Six Scenes, an episode of Black Mirror, So Undercover, LOL, The Last Song and more.

When celebrating the Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary in March 2021, Miley thanked the character Hannah in a heartfelt social media post.

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity, then slipped into a puke-pink terrycloth robe with a bedazzled ‘HM’ over the [heart]. I didn’t know then … that is where you would live forever,” she wrote at the time. “Not just in [my heart], but [in the hearts of] millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

As for the possibility of a Hannah Montana reboot, Miley isn’t completely against the idea.

“You know what? Honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time,” she said during an August 2020 appearance on Carolina With Greg T in the Morning. “She’s just in storage collecting dust, and I’m ready to whip her out … The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point.”

Click through our gallery to see all of Miley’s acting roles, movies and TV shows since her Disney Channel days.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.