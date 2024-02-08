Miley Cyrus just won her first (and second!) Grammy award in 2024 — and she didn’t just go viral for her historic win, but for her iconic performance of “Flowers” as well. The Hannah Montana alum rocked the Grammys stage with her adorably fun ad-libs, high energy performance … and her rocking abs!

Immediately after the award show ended, fans on social media admitted to Googling the former Disney star’s workout routine and diet. So, without further adieu … Keep reading to uncover Miley’s workout routine and diet.

What Is Miley Cyrus’ Workout Routine?

Miley is a *huge* Pilates girl. The singer-actress started doing the strength-based technique in 2013, and even has a Pilates studio in her home. According to her former personal trainer, Mari Winsor, Miley enjoys working out for around half an hour, which include a lot of ab-heavy Pilates exercises.

“She wants to be healthy, she wants to have good abs,” Mari told People in 2013 of Miley’s thoughts on fitness. “It always makes her feel better and clearer when she works out.”

What Is Miley Cyrus’ Diet?

Previously vegan for several years, Miley revealed in 2020 that she had reintroduced fish into her diet after experiencing “brain fog” and “intense joint pain.”

The songstress admitted on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that she found eating fish again “traumatic,” but says she feels “much sharper” since having made the change.

“I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” she told the podcast host. “But when it comes to my brain – you’re not vegan, you can’t be vegan and living this kind and being this quick, but sure you can, some people can, I cannot.”She added, “Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was at one point pretty malnutrition.” Is Miley Cyrus Sober? Miley has been sober for several years — having previously spoken openly about struggling with marijuana and alcohol in the past. She first announced her sobriety during an interview with Variety in 2020, telling the outlet she had been sober for “the past six months.” “It’s really hard, especially being young … there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun,'” she said of other people’s reactions to her sobriety. “It’s like, ‘Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’” How Many Grammys Has Miley Won? Inside the Pop Star's Awards, Nominations The Last Song actress added that she certainly didn’t miss the feeling of being hungover. “The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

