Miley Cyrus just won her first (and second!) Grammy award in 2024 — and she didn’t just go viral for her historic win, but for her iconic performance of “Flowers” as well. The Hannah Montana alum rocked the Grammys stage with her adorably fun ad-libs, high energy performance … and her rocking abs!
Immediately after the award show ended, fans on social media admitted to Googling the former Disney star’s workout routine and diet. So, without further adieu … Keep reading to uncover Miley’s workout routine and diet.
What Is Miley Cyrus’ Workout Routine?
Miley is a *huge* Pilates girl. The singer-actress started doing the strength-based technique in 2013, and even has a Pilates studio in her home. According to her former personal trainer, Mari Winsor, Miley enjoys working out for around half an hour, which include a lot of ab-heavy Pilates exercises.
“She wants to be healthy, she wants to have good abs,” Mari told People in 2013 of Miley’s thoughts on fitness. “It always makes her feel better and clearer when she works out.”
What Is Miley Cyrus’ Diet?
Previously vegan for several years, Miley revealed in 2020 that she had reintroduced fish into her diet after experiencing “brain fog” and “intense joint pain.”
The songstress admitted on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast that she found eating fish again “traumatic,” but says she feels “much sharper” since having made the change.
