Miranda Cosgrove is set to star in a new Netflix rom-com — along with Hollywood legend, Brooke Shields! The two will play a mother-daughter duo in Mother of the Bride, which is set for release in May.

When Does ‘Mother of the Bride’ Come Out?

Mother of the Bride will premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

The movie is a romantic comedy directed by Mark Waters (He’s All That, Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) from a script by Robin Bernheim, who penned the Vanessa Hudens-led Princess Switch trilogy.

What Is ‘Mother of the Bride’ About?

Brooke plays Lana, whose daughter Emma (Miranda) returns from studying abroad and drops a huge bombshell: she’s getting married in Thailand in a month! It only gets worse for Lana when she realizes that Emma’s fiancé is the son of the man who broke her own years ago.

Also starring in the film are Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Chad Michael Murray, Sean Teale, Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc and Dalip Sondhi.

Brooke, who also serves as a producer on the film, gave a lot of credit to Netflix’s Director of Original Film, Christina Rogers, for creating stories “for women over 40 to be in a rom-com.”

“[Christina has] been the champion of really pushing and standing behind these stories for women over 40 to be in a rom-com that’s not just all … yes, we’ve got the focus on the young, beautiful, fresh love, and we want that, but she’s not overlooking my demographic. And to have that wish fulfillment of another chance at love and all that,” the actress told People in March 2024.

Miranda also explained to the publication how her “really strong relationship” with her own mother “definitely played into” the mother-daughter dynamic between her character and Brooke’s.

“But also Brooke’s just really warm and loving, and she’s kind of the type of person that, even if you’ve only talked to her for an hour, you feel like you’ve known her a long time,” the iCarly alum said. “She’s just really warm.”

