Iñaki Godoy is the *perfect* Monkey D. Luffy! The Mexican actor plays the iconic character from One Piece, in Netflix’s adaptation based off Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga and anime. Keep reading to learn more about Iñaki, who plays the adventurous and very flexible character in One Piece.

Who Is Iñaki Godoy?

Iñaki, 19, is an actor who has starred in several Mexican TV shows such as Sin miedo a la verdad, Who Killed Sara? and Por la Máscara: La Serie Web, as well as the Canadian show The Imperfects in 2021.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Tuffy (Iñaki), a young boy who sets out to become the “King of The Pirates” by assembling his Straw Hat crew in order to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

Along with Iñaki, other actors include Mackenyu as three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as navigator Nami, Taz Skylar as womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and slingshot wielder Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.

The Netflix adaptation was first announced back in 2020, with Eiichiro Oda penning a letter to fans and explaining that the streaming giant has “promised that we won’t launch until I’m satisfied.” With the show dropping in August 2023, fans can guess that the original creator of the manga is satisfied!

“Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world,” Eiichiro said. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.”

The show drops on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, with 10 episodes. Iñaki spoke about the pressure in adapting such a beloved work during an interview with Games Radar in July 2023.

“Of course there was a lot of pressure,” Inaki told the outlet. “There is a big responsibility to honor the work of more than 20 years of a man, you know? He’s been writing this since he was 17. Not only just honor Mr. Oda, but honor the anime too. Mayumi Tanaka, she has been performing this character for so long. And the way they’ve been doing the anime for so long too, and there are so many people who have grown up with Luffy, and the Straw Hats and the world of One Piece. So you want to respect that, and you want to honor that.”

