It’s happening! The live adaptation of legendary Japanese manga One Piece arrives on Netflix in August 2023, and we can’t wait to meet the iconic Straw Hat Crew. Keep reading to meet the cast, details on their characters and more.

When Is Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Going to Be Released?

One Piece will be released on August 31, 2023, with 10 episodes. The plot of One Piece follows Monkey D. Tuffy, a flexible young boy whose wish to become the “King of The Pirates” leads to him assembling the legendary Straw Hat crew in order to find the ~One Piece~ treasure.

Who Is Starring in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’?

Iñaki Godoy will play Monkey D. Tuffy, with Mackenyu as three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as navigator Nami, Taz Skylar as womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as slingshot wielder Usopp.

While talking with Decider in June 2023, Iñaki explained one of the biggest challenges he faced while portraying the iconic One Piece main character was “adapting something that is huge,” referencing to the show’s huge fanbase.

“How can I translate this rubber-man into live action? In those cases, I really used the anime and manga for reference and I literally tried to replicate the way this guy [Luffy] fights,” he explained. “I can see how this guy fights. Why wouldn’t I use that as a reference? When he throws a punch and he takes it back, he puts his hand on his bicep or his shoulder. So, if he does that, I should do that too, right? And when he’s about to throw a punch, sometimes he lifts up his leg. I just tried to look for those little details in the original product.”

However, he shouldn’t have had to work too hard since Iñaki is so similar to his character IRL!

“I think I do have a lot of Luffy inside me,” he told Collider in June 2023. “I’ve always been a very energetic person, that’s for sure. I love to celebrate, I love to eat. I do feel like him in a lot of ways. I also feel like I can learn a lot from him. Unlike Luffy, sometimes I do second-guess myself, and I do have insecurities. I think when I play Luffy, I feel inspired to be stronger and be more brave. So there is a lot that I share with Luffy, and there’s also a lot that I can learn from him, too.”

Click through our gallery to meet the cast of One Piece and get details on their characters.

