The Straw Hat crew is sailing to Netflix! That’s right, the streaming platform is set to release a live-adaptation of the legendary Japanese manga and anime, One Piece. Keep reading for details on the series, the cast and so much more.

When Is Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Being Released?

One Piece will be released on August 31, 2023, with 10 episodes. The teaser trailer for the series (which you can watch here), as well as the premiere date, were announced during Netflix’s Tudum event in June 2023.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga and anime, the Netflix adaptation was first announced back in 2020.

Last month, the Eiichiro penned a letter to fans and explained that the streaming giant has “promised that we won’t launch until I’m satisfied.” With the release date finally being announced, we can guess that the creator is satisfied!

“Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world,” Eiichiro said at the time. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I’m still active. That’s why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016.”

What Is ‘One Piece’ About?

One Piece follows Monkey D. Tuffy, a flexible young boy who sets out to become the “King of The Pirates” by assembling his Straw Hat crew in order to find the legendary One Piece treasure.

His “crew” consists of the three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, navigator Nami, womanizing chef Sanji and slingshot wielder Usopp.

Who Stars In Netflix’s ‘One Piece’? Meet the Cast

Iñaki Godoy will play Monkey D. Tuffy, with Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.

While chatting with Decider in June 2023, Iñaki explained one of the challenges he faced while portraying the iconic One Piece main character was “adapting something that is huge,” referencing to the show’s huge fanbase.

“How can I translate this rubber-man into live action? In those cases, I really used the anime and manga for reference and I literally tried to replicate the way this guy [Luffy] fights,” he explained. “I can see how this guy fights. Why wouldn’t I use that as a reference? When he throws a punch and he takes it back, he puts his hand on his bicep or his shoulder. So, if he does that, I should do that too, right? And when he’s about to throw a punch, sometimes he lifts up his leg. I just tried to look for those little details in the original product.”

