Is Percy Hynes White being written out of Wednesday season 2? A September 2023 report alleged that the actor’s character, Xavier Thorpe, will not be returning to the show for a second season. The rumors came months after Percy was accused of sexual misconduct. Keep reading for all the details.

Will Xavier Thorpe Be Written Out of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Reports that Percy was written out of season 2 of Wednesday first broke in September 2023. Daily Mail was first to report the news. Netflix has yet to comment on the casting rumors.

Netflix’s Wednesday premiered in November 2022, and is produced and directed by Tim Burton. The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) after she transfers to Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. There, she is thrown into a world of murder, mystery and high school drama, all while trying to master her psychic abilities. The show was an immediate hit for the streaming platform, with season 2 being confirmed in January 2023.

Percy played Xavier — a Nevermore Academy student who has a supernaturally artistic ability and a celebrity psychic father — in the first season of the show, who was one of Wednesday’s love interests.

What Was Percy Hynes White Accused of?

In early 2023, Percy was accused of sexual misconduct and assault in a since-deleted Twitter thread. Months later, the actor spoke out and denied the rumors via Instagram Stories, claiming that people had used “underage photos” of him and “examples of me acting in character” to show him as “hateful.”

“There’s something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats,” he wrote in June 2023. “The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety.”

He added, “These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.