Movie theaters are about to receive a totally new version of the movie adaptation of the Broadway play, Cats. On Saturday, December 21, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Universal Studios released a memo to thousands of movie theaters that they could expect an updated version of the highly-anticipated film, starring Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and more.

According to the memo, the movie musical — which made its movie theater debut on Friday, December 20 — is already set to be re-released with “improved visual effects” after the original CGI work received some major criticisms from viewers. The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources said that the request for the re-release came directly from the movie’s director Tom Hooper and movie theater operators say it’s a move that’s “unheard of for a finished title already in release.” Insiders have said that the new version will include tweaks to some of the more CGI-heavy scenes.

This news came just days after Tom revealed to Variety on December 16, during the Cats world premiere in New York City, that he had only finished editing the movie the day before “after 36 hours in a row.”

Fans and film critics who were lucky enough to see the original version of the film quickly took to social media and slammed the visual mistakes made throughout the two hour movie. The most obvious error being a moment in the film when actress Judi Dench‘s hand can be seen instead of what should be her character’s paw.

“This isn’t a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench’s human hand, wedding ring and all,” one tweet read along with an image of the mistake.

The re-released version of Cats was set to be released theaters starting Sunday, December 22.

