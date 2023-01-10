Allergies can be scary, even for your favorite celebs!

While hitting the road on her Sweetener World Tour in May 2019, Ariana Grande was forced to postpone two dates following an allergic reaction.

“Update: we discovered … that … I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” the former Nickelodeon star shared via Instagram at the time. “Still feels like I’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! Thank u all for your love and understanding. Can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

Despite her allergic reaction, it seemed Ariana was in good spirits. She added, “P.S. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.”

Months later, Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev also recounted her experience having an allergic reaction via Instagram Stories. At the time, the former CW star’s best friend Julianne Hough shared a photo of herself alongside Nina in what appeared to be a hospital bed.

“A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story. I’m OK,” Nina explained in her own social media posts from November 2019. “It’s pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies. Depending on the severity I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result.”

The Love Hard star also assured fans that she was “fine” and shared a photo of herself after leaving the hospital.

“See? Back at home. Swelling is basically gone. We’re all good over here,” she shared.

Other stars that can’t eat certain foods include Justin Bieber, who shared via Instagram Stories in October 2019 that he had developed a new allergy. “Worst news ever, I’m officially allergic to gluten,” the “Baby” singer wrote at the time.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed that she’s allergic to apples via Twitter in 2016. When she tweeted about “Apple products,” one fan responded writing, “You’re gonna get a bunch of apples now.” The Girl Meets World star replied, “But I’m allergic.”

Then, in September 2020, Sabrina revealed her allergy a second time during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. At the time, the “Skin” songstress was baking fried apple pie with the talk show host. After the cooking lesson, the actress admitted, “I’m allergic to apples. … I can’t eat it, I just really wanted to cook.”

She joked, “[I’ll] take a picture of it, you know, for social media.”



