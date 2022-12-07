Please, someone, give fans a National Treasure 3 — we just want to see Nicholas Cage steal priceless American artifacts on the search for treasure one more time! While there has been talk of a script for the third movie recently, Nic Cage has yet to announce his involvement in a possible trequel. Keep reading for details on National Treasure 3.

Will There Be a ‘National Treasure 3’?

National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the script for the third film has, in fact, been written, and is awaiting Nicholas’ approval, he told ComicBook.com in an August 2022 interview.

“We’re working on the script right now,” Jerry added. “Hopefully [Nicholas] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

As the first National Treasure was released in 2004, with its sequel following up in 2007, the third movie has been a long time coming.

Producer Jason Reed gave a number of reasons for why the third film never happened back in the day, saying, “What I felt happened is even though the movies were extremely successful and had a really strong fanbase, it’s a movie that gets brought up all the time, the company was never able to capitalize on it as a franchise. It was more of a movie with a sequel and National Treasure 3 would have been another sequel.”

Nicholas has also reflected on the long absence of the series after the second installment to GQ, saying that after National Treasure 2, ‘The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years, why not? Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angryjust came and went.'”

On the Disney+ Series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

As for the National Treasure Disney+ series, the creators remain hopeful that Nic would show up. “We’re going to beg and plead and whatever,” cocreator Marianne Wibberley told Deadline in July 2022. “We’ll have him in two seconds. He’s our favorite actor out of everyone. We pitched him as Ben Gates before he was Ben Gates. He was our first choice.”

However, as National Treasure: Edge of History is set to premiere on December 14, 2022, there’s no word if Nic was involved in the show. However, there’s still hope for a Nic Cage appearance in a potential season 2 if all goes to plan.

