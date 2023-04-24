Yikes! After just one season, Disney+ has decided to axe their series National Treasure: Edge of History. The show, which was an expansion of the Nicholas Cage-led movies, premiered in December 2022. Keep reading to see why the show was canceled, what it was about and more.

Will There Be a ‘National Treasure’ Season 2 on Disney+?

National Treasure: Edge of History was canceled after one season, Deadline was first to report on April 21, 2023.

Multiple non-Marvel or non-Star Wars-related original Disney+ series have been canceled after one or two seasons including Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of a Future President and Turner & Hooch.

News of National Treasure: Edge of History was first reported by Deadline in March 2021, revealing that the 10-episode series would bring back the film’s original writers. The plot followed a young DREAMer named Jess Morales (played by Lisette Olivera) who sets out on a hunt to find out more about her family history and, of course, uncover lost treasure.

“It’s a scary thought to have to follow someone’s performance like Nic Cage,” Lisette told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022, adding that the experience was first “daunting.” However, she revealed that she was in “safe hands” as the original National Treasure producers, writers and composer for the films, were all on board with the Disney+ to help guide her.

While there will be no National Treasure: Edge of History season 2, fans of the franchise can still be excited for a potential third movie. National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to ComicBook.com in August 2022, that the script for the third film has been written and is awaiting Nicholas’ approval.

Additionally, the producer revealed they’re developing the trequel for theatres starring Nicholas in an interview with E! News in December 2022.

“We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,'” he explained of the new Disney+ series. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage — which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

Over the years, Nicholas has expressed his disappointment over the long-awaited trequel. “[After National Treasure 2] the phone stopped ringing,” the legendary actor told GQ. “It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years, why not? Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry just came and went.'”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.