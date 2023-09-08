She’s back! Nessa Barrett collaborated with Whethan (real name Ethan Snoreck) on the song “Sick of Myself,” released on Friday, September 8.

“So excited to be releasing this collab with Whethan,” Nessa shared in a press release. “He’s such a talented, cool artist. I hope everyone loves this song as much as we do.”

What Is Nessa Barrett’s ‘Sick of Myself’ About?

Following up her Hell Is a Teenage Girl EP, Nessa sings about being, well, sick of herself in the song of the same name.

“Do you ever wanna be someone? / Do you ever wanna see somebody else in the mirror? / ‘Cause nothing is clearer to me,” the chorus reads. “I’m sick of myself, sick of my clothes / Sick of these boys and their obvious jokes.”

In the music video released alongside the track, Nessa watches herself on TV. Throughout the visual, the singer takes on various iconic television personas, including a lifeguard, homemaker and cowgirl. At the end of the video, she appears to disappear into the TV as it’s revealed that she was part of an apparent exhibit titled “Nessa Barrett — Former Celebrity.” Whethan also made a brief appearance throughout the video as his electronic beats can be heard in the song.

What Are the Lyrics to Nessa Barrett’s ‘Sick of Myself’?

A seemingly self-loathing tune, Nessa concludes the track asking: “Who’s down to trade places?” She adds, “I wanna swap faces / Yeah, I can be you, you can be me, we can be somebody else.”

The intro to the track, however, seems to reference a past relationship.

“The medication didn’t work / Broke up with him, it didn’t hurt / Put my heart into a Prada purse,” she sings. “Still feel like a pyro / Someone pass me a lighter.”

Who Is Whethan?

Nessa collaborated with the DJ on “Sick of Myself.” Whethan is a Chicago-based DJ who is known for various collaborations over the years.

“‘Sick of Myself’ is the perfect collaboration between Nessa and I’s sound and I’m excited to play this one out at upcoming shows,” Whethan said in a press release about the song.

