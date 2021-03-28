April 2021 is upon us, which means Netflix is kicking off its slate of new releases! The streaming service has tons of family friendly options as well as original content premiering all month long.

Mark your calendars, because the highly anticipated series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! starring Jamie Foxx and former Nickelodeon actress Kyla-Drew will officially make fans LOL on April 14. According to Netflix, the show is set to tell the story of “Brian Dixon, successful business owner and bachelor, [who] just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha.” Get this, the show is based on Jamie’s real-life relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who produced the series. This is going to be a can’t-miss for sure.

Can’t get enough of Kyla-Drew? Us either! She’ll also appear in all four season of Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, which will also be available to stream on Netflix this month. The fan-favorite show aired on Nickelodeon from 2014 until 2018 and followed four siblings who have nothing in common! It’s definitely a classic throwback, which we’ll be watching over and over.

Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey will also be reprising his role as the animated Tony Toretto in season for of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. “Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination,” Netflix’s official description of the show reads.

Missing Stranger Things? Well, while we wait for the show’s next season, check out Caleb McLaughlin in the streaming service’s new original flick Concrete Cowboy. The talented star is taking over Hollywood one role at a time.

With new Netflix release comes the removal of some TV show and movies from the site. Unfortunately, fans will have to say goodbye to Zac Efron because 17 Again is leaving the streaming service in April. Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, Mirror Mirror, The Green Hornet and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, among others will also be finding a new home this coming month. Sorry to say that all four seasons of Dove Cameron‘s Liv and Maddie will be removed from the site, but not to worry because they’re headed to Disney+, which also has some epic April releases!

Wondering what else is coming to Netflix? Scroll through our gallery to see a full list!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.