First, part 2 of the third season of Bridgerton. The first four episodes were released on May 16, whereas the second installment is set to drop on June 13.

Part 1 of the newest season of the Netflix romantic series based on Julia Quinn‘s novels premiered on May 16, and readers may have noticed several deviations from the source material.

In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth book shaping Bridgerton season 3, things take a bit of a detour. First off, forget about Penelope’s flirtation with Lord Debling and Colin’s green-eyed monster; those plotlines are left on the cutting room floor. But fear not, their absence sets the stage for the bombshell we’ve all been waiting for: Penelope’s double life as the scandalous Lady Whistledown.

And here’s the juicy twist: Colin’s clueless about Penelope’s gossip queen alter ego! While in the book, he’s already in on the secret before popping the question, our TV Colin remains blissfully unaware. Instead, it’s Eloise who is in the know — and she’s not happy about — stirring up a whole new pot of friendship drama.

In a Variety interview, showrunner Jess Brownell spilled the tea on how they cook up these changes.

“I always try to honor the spirit and emotional journey of the book, and in the first week of the writers’ room, we always sit down and pick out the key moments of the book: The key set pieces, the key settings, the key scenes that we want to see,” she explained. “I would say almost all of those moments are in this season, they just might not necessarily be in the same order.”

She explained that rather than “changing,” Netflix is more or less “externalizing the plot.”

“For example, that’s why we came up with the charm school plot between Penelope and Colin. It’s a way to externalize some of the conversations in the book they have about confidence and popularity.”

