Bring on the binge-watching! May 2022 is full of new releases on Netflix, including the official premiere of Along for the Ride.

Based on the book of the same name by Sarah Dessen, the rom-com is set to hit the streaming service on Friday, May 6, and stars Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli as Auden and Eli, respectively. According to the movie’s official logline, fans will follow along as “Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

Of course, this isn’t the only highly anticipated release coming this month. The first part of Stranger Things season 4 is set to premiere.

“You get to see Eleven in the darkest state she’s ever been,” Millie Bobby Brown told Entertainment Weekly of the season in an April 2022 interview. “This has definitely been the hardest season I’ve ever filmed. And there have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I’ve ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see, for sure.”

Finn Wolfhard also told the publication that season 4 is the “scariest and the darkest” of them all.

“I think inherently it becomes darker every season,” the actor shared. “It also kind of becomes [a] different genre. … I mean, it gets everything. It gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic. And I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We’re not all going to be in mop top wigs when we’re 40 years old, screaming about demogorgons and stuff. And I think this is a very good example of the Duffers really kind of treating our characters their ages. And I like to compare it to Harry Potter. Harry Potter, as those movies went on, the darker they went. And that’s kind of where we’re at now. It’s a perfect progression, in my opinion.”

Other than these two sure-to-be epic releases, Netflix has a lot on the horizon for May 2022. Of course, just like every month, somethings will be taken off the streaming service as well.

