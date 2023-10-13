Appa, yip yip! Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Netflix in 2024, and we can’t wait to see the Aang Gang in action! The live-action adaptation based on the hit animated Nickelodeon series follows the legendary journey of avatar Aang, water-bender Katara, slingshot wielding Sokka, earth-bender Toph, among others. Keep reading to meet the cast of the live-action series and to see whose playing who.

Kiawentiio Tarbell is set to play Katara, Ian Ousley is set to play her brother Sokka, Dallas Liu will play Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation and Gordon Cormier will play Avatar Aang, the master of all four elements.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender live action I feel like is going to bring everything you know and love about the original series back to life,” Gordon said of the adaptation during Netflix’s Tudum event in August 2023. “And hopefully [it will] just bring a bunch of new fans who have never heard [of] the show before into this universe, and to me that’s pretty exciting. I’m a fan of the show personally, and I’m just excited for this as you guys are.”

This will be the second time the show has tried for a live-action version of the beloved animated series, as it first premiered as a movie in 2009 — and tanked.

At Tudum, Kiawentiio said she wasn’t disappointed when she received an early look at the what the bending will look like on the show. “I’ve only [gotten] to see one finished scene with the effects, but it was so cool and I can’t wait to see the whole series done,” Katara’s portrayer said. “I know everybody is working really hard to make it the best that it can be.”

The young actress also teased an important episode in the first season. “Another personal favorite of mine is episode 5. It was my favorite when I read it, and as soon as I read it, I couldn’t wait to film it,” she said. “The characters go through a lot of different things, and they see their situation through different perspectives, and I just can’t wait for you guys to see that.”

