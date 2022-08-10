Never Have I Ever season 3 is almost here! That’s right, Devi, Paxton and Ben are back and we could not be more excited! Along with the iconic love triangle, there are also some newcomers this season, including Deacon Phillippe, who has quite the famous parent. Keep reading to discover everything we know on Deacon!

Who Is Deacon Phillippe?

Deacon is very new to the acting scene, as Never Have I Ever is his first acting role ever! While he is pretty much unknown in that realm, his mom certainly isn’t! Deacon’s mom is the one and only, Reese Witherspoon. That’s right, literally Elle Woods!

While Deacon is new to acting, he isn’t new to music — the 18-year-old released his eight-track EP on Soundcloud in August 2022. “I’m proud of this,” he captioned an Instagram post promoting his EP. “Made every one of these with my best friends. LINK IN BIO. Out on SoundCloud only (for now) I HOPE U ENJOYYY”

Shortly after Deacon’s music release, proud mom Reese captioned an Instagram Story post praising her son. “Listening [to your EP] on repeat! I love watching you create music & putting your thoughts/ heart/ ideas into the world,” she wrote.

Not only does Deacon have a proud famous mom, but also a proud famous dad! His dad is actor Ryan Phillippe, who split from Reese in 2008 after being married for nine years.

On Aug. 3, 2022, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight how happy he is for his son. “I am so proud. He’s about to go to college for music. That’s his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music,” he gushed. “The music, he’s actually dropping a mixtape this Friday on SoundCloud. It’s incredible. I’m so excited for people to hear. It’s really good stuff. I’m super proud.”

Who Does Deacon Phillippe Play In Never Have I Ever?

Deacon is set to play Parker, “Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school, he’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party,” according to Just Jared Jr.

Deacon isn’t the only newcomer either! Joining the young actor will be Terry Hu, known for her role in ZOMBIES 3. She is set to play Addison, a “crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school, Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s friend group.”

Other newcomers include Anirudh Pisharody as Des, a smart student who attends an elite private school, Deadline reported, and Love, Victor alum Michael Cimino would be joining the cast as Ethan, “a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High.”

