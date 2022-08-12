Warning: Spoilers ahead. Never Have I Ever is back and we have never ever been more excited to see our favorite love triangle back on the tv screen! As the third season released on August 12, many fans are curious to see who Devi ends up with by the end: Team Ben or Team Paxton? Keep reading to find out if she ends up with Ben, Paxton or … Des?

What Happens In Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’?

The beginning of the season starts off with Paxton (played by Darren Barnet) and Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) making their couple debut at their high school, much to every student’s (and teacher’s) disbelief. Throughout the next few episodes, Devi’s insecurity in her relationship becomes so all-consuming, leading Paxton to break up with her.

A new love interest for Devi is introduced named Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody), who is the son of Devi’s mom’s friend Rhyah. The two get close, and when Devi is finally ready to hand him her V-card, Rhyah walks in on them. She convinces her son to break up with Devi, which Ben (played by Jaren Lewison) overhears and tells Devi about. As Devi confronts Des, he admits his mom did, in fact, force him to break up with her. After Devi asks why he listened to his mom, he says he doesn’t know — but adds that she pays for his cell phone bill. Devi throws coffee in his face. LOL.

Who Does Devi End Up With In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3?

After the events throughout season 3, Devi is about to leave for a prestigious school in Colorado for her senior year. At the last minute, she returns and tells her mother she is not ready to leave just yet. Finally, she realizes who she has liked all along. She goes to Ben’s home and hands him the coupon he gave her — “One Free Boink.” Team Ben: 1, Team Paxton: 0.

As season 4 of Never Have I Ever is set to be its very last, it’s unclear if Devi will actually end up staying with Ben until the very end of the show, but fans can hope!

Mindy Kaling, co-creator and writer for the show, explained why they decided to wrap Never Have I Ever up after four seasons in an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old.”

