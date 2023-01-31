Does Nick Jonas have tattoos? You might be surprised to learn that the youngest Jonas brother has a few very meaningful tattoos, including a matching design he shares with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Keep reading to uncover their meanings.

Does Nick Jonas Have Any Tattoos?

The “Jealous” singer has a few minimalistic tattoos. One of the first ink pieces he received was the word “mercy” with the “y” creating an infinity symbol on his arm. He revealed the tattoo on Instagram in fall 2012 with the caption: “Mercy Forever.”

Next up, Nick received four symbols that mean “God is greater than highs and lows” on his forearm, which he also revealed via Instagram in August 2013. The New Jersey native has spoken about his faith on several occasions over the years.

In the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 documentary titled Chasing Happiness, he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, spoke about growing up in the church while their dad was a pastor. Nick also previously explained that he and now-wife Priyanka bonded over their “love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you.”

Additionally, Nick and his brother Joe have matching tattoos with the cutest meaning. The pair received matching arrow tattoos on their respective arms, which point to one another when they stand next to each other. Nick got the tattoo on his right arm while Joe got it on his left arm.

During a Wired autocomplete interview in 2017, Nick said that the arrows pointing at each other means that the two siblings “have each other’s backs.”

Do Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Matching Tattoos?

Joe isn’t the only person that Nick shares a matching tattoo with — the youngest JoBro also shares ink with his wife! During Priyanka’s British Vogue cover story, the actress revealed she shared matching tattoos with her hubby.

Both Priyanka and Nick have matching checkbox and check tattoos, which were inspired by Nick’s marriage proposal. “I have a check and a box behind my ears,” Priyanka said. “My husband has them on his arms.”

She further explained the meaning behind the check pieces in an interview with Elle UK in a March 2021 cover story. “When we got engaged, Nick told me I checked all his boxes,” Priyanka explained. “So on the one-year anniversary of our engagement, we got matching tattoos to celebrate that: mine behind my ears, his on his arm – it’s a check on one side and a box on the other.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.