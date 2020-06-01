YouTube famous twins Niki and Gabi DeMartino are opening up about their massive fight during the season finale of Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas. The 25-year-olds recently uploaded a brand new YouTube video and shared their reactions to the blow out, in which Gabi “popped off” on her sister.

During their most recent upload, the sisters explained the background of their fight. According to Niki, the show’s producers told her that Gabi was apparently talking about her behind her back. For those who missed it, Niki accused Gabi of claiming that she “does all the work creatively” for their YouTube channels. While reacting to the argument, both sisters admitted that fighting over YouTube is a recurring argument between them.

“Now, looking back, I feel like this was all insecurity,” Niki explained. “She was really, really trying to get to me, but the yelling literally just made me check out. So, then I wasn’t seeming like a good sister because I wasn’t listening to what she was saying.”

At the end of the day, the DeMartino sisters told viewers that, since the coronavirus quarantine started, they’ve gotten much closer and have been fighting a lot less than usual.

A fans know, this reaction video came just one week after Niki took to Twitter and responded to the major backlash she received after having a panic attack during the second to last Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas episode. For those who missed it, the cast and crew went on a high-speed boat ride. Before showing what transpired on the boat, Niki told viewers that one of her biggest fears in life was traveling by boat and not being able to see land. So, when their boat started to go faster, the internet star started crying and having a panic attack. After the video went live, Niki received some backlash from fans, who claimed she wanted to be “the center of attention” and should have “prepared better” before getting in the boat. Upon seeing the negative comments, she took to Instagram and addressed the entire situation.

“Feeling a bit discouraged today. I went into filming [Niki & Gabi] Take Bahamas with the most open mind and the intention of putting it all out there and really bringing that wall down between me and you. Every season there’s always the ones in between takes saying ‘do I look bad?’ and those are the ones evidently praised by highly censoring themselves strategically,” she explained in a lengthy post.“We all see the cameras — we just have the option to choose what we do with it, and that’s FINE, but to me, there’s no point in the censoring if no ones gaining anything from it. My goal with my videos and music is to bring me to your level, bring down the wall, connect, and have no shame in KNOWING I’m not perfect and SHOW that I have a ton of growth to achieve, mentally. I don’t sign up for a reality show to gain clout or be a Kardashian (lol) no point there. I do it to humanize, and give you a peak into my ‘perfect’ life that isn’t so perfect [because] of my brain sometimes.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

