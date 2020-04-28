While stuck in coronavirus self-quarantine, Ethan and Grayson Dolan attempted to break the record of most identical twins in one massive Zoom meeting. Did they succeed? Well, we sure do think so!

The YouTube famous siblings reached out to some other well-known internet twins and invited them to a party of sorts, not telling them exactly what was going on. Then, they asked if the pairs could all dress the same, ensuring that they looked exactly alike. Thankfully, most of the participants were also in isolation with their other half, so it was pretty easy to get everyone together.

So, who exactly was invited to this epic twin meet-up? Well, aside from the Dolan Twins, Niki and Gabi DeMartino, Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, Alex and Alan Stokes, Lisa and Lena Mantler, Vanessa and Veronica Merrell, Lucas and Marcus Dobre, and Nick and Adam Buongiovanni all took place. The boys also though it would be hilarious to include TikTok famous sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio because they look so much alike that they’re usually mistaken for twins.

“Honestly, you guys look way more alike than Niki and I ever looked alike,” Gabi told the D’Amelio sisters while they were in the Zoom chat together.

Once everyone had been let in, Ethan and Grayson started asking their friends typical twin questions. For example, they told the older person to raise their hand before revealing how many minutes apart they were. The entire thing was seriously trippy, TBH.

Before they all signed off, the Dolan Twins and their newfound friends made a plan to get together and troll the internet in person once the stay-at-home order was lifted. Someone even suggested that they should all do an epic drive-through challenge to seriously confuse everyone. We can’t wait to see what these twins have up their sleeve next!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.