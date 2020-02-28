Grayson Dolan Defends His Twin Brother Ethan After Fans Call His Acne ‘Ugly’

YouTuber Grayson Dolan will not stand for anything mean said about his brother Ethan. On Thursday, February 27, the internet star slammed social media trolls who called his twin “ugly” after a recent acne breakout.

“E isn’t one to let things like this bother him but this s**t doesn’t sit right [with] ME. Making fun or putting someone down [because] of a physical appearance that is out of their control is ugly,” Grayson wrote on Twitter after saying he saw fans’ negative comments.

When the nasty comments continued, Ethan took to Twitter and stood up for himself. He wrote a lengthy letter to followers and shared a selfie to show off his current acne struggles.

“Just seeing what other people are saying about my skin…it just makes me think…so many people deal with acne, I can just imagine the comments they get about their skin daily. We all know it’s never cool or okay to pick on someone for their appearance…but that’s not going to stop people from doing it,” he wrote.

He continued, “S**tty people will continue to be s**tty. I do think the world is headed in a way better direction where people will take others feelings into consideration and be more supportive/accepting but until it’s fully there, it’s important to focus on yourself so hateful people’s words are meaningless.”

He also offered helpful advice to fans who may be dealing with the same skin issues.

“If you’re struggling with your skin, no matter how severe your conditions may be…I encourage you to embrace it,” Ethan said. “Talk yourself up, remind yourself of all your great qualities and remember that acne isn’t a bad quality. I know it’s easier said than done, honestly sometimes not even easily said, but just know you deserve to have confidence and you’re not alone in this!”

The YouTuber’s message received positive feedback from followers, who responded with photos showing their own acne struggles.

“I had severe acne for years, and I used to let what people said to me or about me really get me down. But one day I decided to stop covering it, to stop caring what people thought, and let me be me. I didn’t let my skin define me and I allowed my personality to shine through,” one fan wrote back.

“We are only human, and we are all beautiful. Thank you for your supportive words,” another added. A third fan said, “My acne used to make me feel so ugly. I would cover it up using makeup, filters, etc. I decided one day to stop being ashamed, and I became much happier.”

