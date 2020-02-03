When the Dolan Twins announced that their dad, Sean, had passed away after battling cancer in January 2019, fans were devastated for them. Now, Ethan and Grayson Dolan are ready to talk about how difficult his death truly was for them. The guys recently announced that they’re making a new documentary on their late father and what they went through after they lost him. They opened up about it exclusively to J-14.

“The documentary is going to be a very special project for us and for the legacy of our father, Sean,” the YouTubers shared. “We faced a lot of personal challenges while filming [it], but in the end, we have never been more proud of anything we’ve ever filmed.”

The social media stars explained that they hope that in making this documentary, they’re able to help others.

“Through this project, we hope to help those who have experienced loss in any capacity,” they continued.

But when can fans get their hands on it? Well, the influencers revealed that there’s unfortunately no release date for the documentary just yet.

“We want to take our time with this one because it is so special to us,” they continued.

“Ethan and I are creating and directing a documentary for our dad right now. We’re going to be open to show what this is really like — what it’s like to lose someone so close to you. We’ve spent the last year very emotionally numb,” Grayson previously tweeted about the upcoming movie. “If I could help just ONE single person who is feeling the way I’m feeling right now, I’d feel fulfilled. This subject is not talked about enough. There are NO wrong and right ways to grieve. D**n I just really don’t [want] anyone to feel alone.”

“Filming this documentary has been very emotionally galvanizing. I’ve had the hardest time feeling anything this past year, but it truly brought out emotions in me that I feared would be gone forever,” the 20-year-old also wrote, adding in another tweet, “I’m proud of my family, our crew, of Ethan and of myself. Our goal with this documentary was to help others but while shooting to achieve that I’ve done something for myself that is going to help me forever. I love you guys and I can’t wait to share this documentary with you all.”

Ethan also took to Twitter, writing, “Filming a documentary about losing our best friend, our dad. Not going to lie, it’s been very difficult. We’re not going to fabricate or polish anything. We want to show those who have ever experienced loss at any capacity, that they have every right to feel any feeling they may feel.”

“This was something we had a hard time with this past year. At times I felt so wrong for feeling or lacking certain emotions. We want to help anyone in our positions. I felt very alone at times and I don’t want anyone to feel that way,” he continued. “Creating this documentary has allowed me to grow in ways in which I previously thought were impossible. I love and miss my dad more than words can describe, but I’ll come closer than ever to expressing those feelings through this documentary.”

For those who missed it, the vloggers announced back in October 2019 that they were taking a break from uploading weekly YouTube videos so that they could focus on their personal lives.

“Since taking a step back, we were able to discover things we are more passionate about. We’ve been able to direct our attention to even more things that we love,” they told us. “We are definitely more proud of what we’ve been able to create given the additional time that we’ve been able to dedicate to each project.”

As for what’s next for them, the twins explained, “We’re taking it one project at a time right now so that we can make sure we put our all into everything we create.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.