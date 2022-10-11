Noah Centineo has come a long way since certifying himself as the internet’s boyfriend following his role in Netflix’s 2018 To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Since then, he’s cut off his hair, booked contrasting roles and changed up his look. Keep reading to uncover his hottest looks on the red carpet.

“Some people in my life think that I’ve kind of shifted into a more masculine brooding type,” Noah told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “They treat me differently. People are more intimidated. Maybe not intimidated but … a little timid. The buzz cut guy with scars on his face is a little different than, like, long-hair cute boy.”

Since playing long-haired cute boy Peter in the To All the Boys series, the young actor has gone on to star, such as 2019’s Charlie’s Angels and DC’s Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which is set to premiere on October 21, 2022. Noah is set to play Al Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher in the upcoming superhero film.

In an October interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Netflix actor revealed he actually dislocated his arm twice while filming a scene in Black Adam. He recalled his shoulder came “fully out of [its] socket” after he threw his arms up during a scene. “I’m like, ‘It’ll go back in, hold on, hold on!'” he told Jimmy while miming throwing his arm back into place. “It did not go back in.”

The dislocation required medical staff to cut open his superhero suit to set his arm again safely … but it didn’t stay in place for long. “Thirteen tries later, with a foot in my armpit and a guy pushing from behind, they just, boom!” Noah said. “It goes back in, finally, right? And I’m like, ‘Woo, yeah!’ I threw my arms in the air. I’m like, ‘It went back in!’ When my arm goes in the air, it dislocates again.” Yikes! “So they were like ‘let’s try it again’ and I was like ‘fire in the hole!’ and they got it on the third time and it went back in and that was that,” he added. Well, we’re glad.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Noah’s hottest red carpet moments throughout the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.