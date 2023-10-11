Noah Cyrus and fiance Pinkus are too cute! The pair announced their engagement in June 2023, just two months after the “July” singer first revealed her partner on social media. Keep reading for a full breakdown of their relationship timeline.

While Noah’s fiancé’s full name is still unknown to the public, his Instagram handle is @pinkusss and he appears to own a clothing brand called COLOR Clothing Company. The company specializes in puffer jackets and vests, which Noah is often spotted wearing at fashion and red carpet events.

IYCYMI, the pair announced their engagement via Instagram post in June 2023, explaining that the couple has been engaged for nearly a month.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she wrote at the time. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”

Noah first confirmed her relationship with her new man via TikTok in April 2023. In the video, the couple kissed while Noah and Vance Joy’s song “Everybody Needs Somebody” plays in the background. “For once … my happiness is leaking into my music … thank you,” she wrote.

A few days later, she shared a second TikTok of them kissing next to a waterfall. “Take my love, if you can love me thats enough,” she captioned the clip of the pair sharing a hug.

Prior to Pinkus, Noah’s most public relationship was with rapper Lil Xan, which was confirmed in July 2018. “It is still very new and only became official within the last week,” a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly at the time. “Noah has told her close friends about him and seems excited.” They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 VMAs, before splitting in a pretty messy breakup in September 2018.

“It’s all love and it’s all good. I’m confused, is all I’m going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there’s no point in drama, really,” Noah told Entertainment Tonight after their public split. “I just gotta focus on me right now and I don’t really need to have a boyfriend now anyway. I realized that when everything blew up in my face. … You don’t need a man to make you happy so, that’s for all you girls out there … except for your dads! Dads are the best.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Pinkus and Noah’s relationship timeline.

