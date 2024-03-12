North West is diving into the family business.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is dropping her first album, she announced during a Vultures listening party in Phoenix in March 10, 2024.

“I’ve been working on an album,” North, 10, told the crowd, per Billboard. “And it’s called Elementary School Dropout.”

The album’s title is directly inspired by her dad’s debut album titled The College Dropout, which was originally released in 2004, and won two Grammy awards for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year in 2005. Kanye, who is also known as Ye, will most likely be heavily involved with the creative process for North’s first album.

While on stage in Phoenix, the Grammy-winning rapper was alongside his daughter as their song “Talking / Once Again” played. North danced alongside her younger siblings Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

In 2020, North famously showcased her vocals for the first time at the Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, singing, “What are those, these are clothes.”

During her first magazine interview with i-D in October 2023, North revealed that sh inherited her father’s love for music and performing, saying, “I like singing. Performing is my favorite.” When asked where her interest comes from she said, “mostly from me. And then a little bit of my dad.”

Along with her love of music, she told the outlet about the many professions she eventually wants to try out.

“A basketball player, a rapper,” she added. “Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she continued of her plans. “So a rapper, a basketball player and I’m going to make artwork that I sell.”

On top of all those business ventures, North said she also wants to be a “business owner” and eventually “own” her parents’ businesses Yeezy and Skims.

