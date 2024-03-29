As Sean “Diddy” Combs is undergoing a lawsuit, several videos of the rapper and Justin Bieber resurfaced — and its left viewers feeling uncomfortable.

Diddy, 54, can be seen chatting with a teenage Justin in the clip, shared via X earlier this week, about why the two were no longer hanging out as frequently as they previously were.

“What’s up, man? You good?” he asked the “Baby” singer. “Selling out arenas and everything. [You’re] starting to act different, huh? You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Justin, now 30, said Diddy “tried to get in contact with me throughout all my partners and what not, but you never really got my number.” The video finishes off with the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer offering to give the music producer his phone number.

What did The Diddler do to Bieber? pic.twitter.com/8blZaJuczF — RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) March 26, 2024

Earlier this week, another video from Justin’s YouTube channel from 2009 also went viral, titled “JUSTIN BIEBER’S 48 HRS with DIDDY!!”

In the footage, Diddy offered to let the singer drive one of his cars when he turned 16 and also inherit his mansion once he was 18.

“You ever seen the movie 48 Hrs? Right now [Justin is] having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy. They’re having the time of their lives,” Diddy stated in the video. “Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. … For the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go full. Buck full crazy.”

One part of the clip has gained traction online, after Diddy asks Justin how he wants to spend their time together

He says,”Let’s just go get some girls,” with Diddy replying, “Man after my heart.”

Diddy is currently undergoing multiple lawsuits spanning from sexual misconduct to sexual harassment. On Monday, March 25, several of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided, as a part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force” in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

