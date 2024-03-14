Most concertgoers expect to walk away with branded merchandise when going to see their favorite artists perform. However, Olivia Rodrigo does things a little differently.

While on the Missouri stop during GUTS Tour in March 2024, the singer provided free emergency contraceptives and condoms to her audience members. Keep reading to learn more about Olivia’s collaboration with the Missouri Abortion Fund.

The 21-year-old made headlines for her show in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 12 — and not only because of her performance. Fans who attended the show were given free morning-after pills, stickers and information about abortion care in the state.

Missouri is one of several states where abortion rights and emergency contraceptives have been made limited due to Roe V. Wade being overturned in June 2022. Olivia teamed up with local organizations to distribute the free products —including the Missouri Abortion Fund. The nonprofit provides financial assistance to those that aren’t able to afford the cost of abortion care.

Amongst the free items posted on social media, one such item included a QR code that led to the organization’s page with a message that read: “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea right?” — a nod to Olivia’s song, “Bad Idea Right?”

Following the concert, the Missouri-based group thanked Olivia for providing a space to hand out the free items. In the shared video, the organization showed their concert setup with the caption, “It’s brutal out here in Missouri,” while playing Olivia’s hit track “Brutal” in the background.

The Guts singer later revealed on her Instagram Story that a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales from the show will be sent to the Missouri Abortion Fund and Right By You, an organization that provides information on accessing abortion care.

The initiative is part of Olivia’s Fund 4 Good, which is “committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits,” per her website.

This isn’t the first time that Olivia has teamed up with abortion activists. During the North American leg of her tour, the songstress teamed up with the National Network of Abortion Funds, a group that’s goal is to gain abortion access for all.

When speaking about working with Olivia, NNAF’s executive director, Oriaku Njoku, shared with USA Today in February 2024 that “we are excited to be in partnership with Olivia Rodrigo, as she’s uplifting the critical work of abortion funds, and leading [her fans] into the movement towards reproductive freedom!”

