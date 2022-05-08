Olivia Rodrigo is undeniably an It girl. Her rise to fame is one for the books: from releasing “driver’s license,” to three Grammys, a SOUR Tour and now … makeup! The High School Musical: The Series actress is dipping her toes into the beauty world as Glossier’s first celebrity partner.

In joining forces with the makeup brand, the “good 4 u” singer said she hopes to encourage her fans to embrace beauty that “emphasizes what you got” while also turning beauty standards on its head. “Beauty has always been a way for me to express myself,” she told Vogue in April 2022.

“I’m still figuring out what works for me. I imagine that’ll continue to change as I get older, but that’s what’s fun about it—getting to grow up with your beauty, style, and routine, and, most importantly, having your own relationship with it and not worrying about what others say or think,” she explained.

“Less is more with skincare and makeup a lot of the time and I’ve found when I keep things simple I feel the best too,” she said of her everyday beauty philosophy. “I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier’s whole thing, and I love that.”

Not to mention, the Disney alum also rocks the natural and glowy look! In her Get Ready With Me for Vogue, she spoke up about her struggles with acne, usually caused from a heavy amount of makeup. “I had the worst case of dermatitis, where I just broke out all around my mouth and it was awful,” she says. “I think it was wearing masks a lot and also using a bunch of products that irritated my skin.” Now she’s all about a less-is-more approach.

Olivia looks to makeup as a self-care practice as well as a beautifying one. “Taking the time to care for your skin and doing your makeup, however you want, is kind of an act of self-love and a way to recharge,” she explained. “I think it’s about feeling good in your own skin and having fun with the process. That’s really shaped how I think about beauty and why working with Glossier has felt really natural.”

Scroll through our gallery for all of the times Olivia shed her makeup and showed off her natural beauty!

