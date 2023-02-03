From friends to lovers? While Outer Banks characters Kiara (played by Madison Bailey) and JJ (played by Rudy Pankow) begins the Netflix series as best friends, fans have been rooting for the two to get together since season 1! Keep reading to see their friendship and relationship timeline.

“I’m on the edge of my seat with where the writers are going to take this. I’m honestly so passionate about Outer Banks,” Madison told Us Weekly of her character’s relationship with JJ. “I feel like they can’t go wrong with the story line anywhere, and if me and Rudy teamed up as actors, I think [it] will be really sick.”

However, she did add that “Kiara could still end up with anybody at this point,” in July 2020, noting that she would like to see more build-up if a romance between the characters. “I think if there are scenes that really bring them together, then why not? But I don’t think you’ve seen enough scenes of just the two of them yet.”

“I think it’s cute,” Rudy told Us Weekly in April 2020 of JJ and Kiara’s relationship. “I don’t think it should happen immediately in season 2, and I know some people would be a little mad at me for saying that, but I think just to have Kiara go from John B to Pope to then JJ within two seasons would be a little, like, she wants all three of them. So I think it’d be a little much.”

Although, the Netflix actor did add that he thinks the pair could eventually end up together. “But I think the end game, the end game of the OBX, I can see JJ and Kiara being like, ‘All right there’s something here,’” he told the outlet. “Because it starts out with JJ saying that he had tried getting with Kiara. So, who knows?”

With Outer Banks season 3 being released on February 23, 2023, many fans are dying for JJ and Kiara to finally admit their feelings for one another. However, we want to take it back to when they first started! Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete timeline of JJ and Kiara’s friendship and relationship.

