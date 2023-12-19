Percy Jackson is one of most beloved works of fiction, period. Following a 12-year-old demigod (half Greek god, half human), the book series written by Rick Riordan has finally been adapted for television by Disney+ — and includes a talented young cast. So, how old is the cast exactly? Keep reading to uncover the Disney+ actors ages, birthdays and zodiac signs!

ICYMI, the show stars Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth and Aryan Simhadri as Grover, among so many others.

Shortly after the cast was announced, the author of the books, who also serves as a producer on the series, explained why Walker was chosen as the titular character on his website. “It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson,” Rick wrote.

“Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth’s strength,” Rick wrote of casting Leah on his website following the casting news. “She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind of hero they want to be.”

The author was closely involved in the Disney+ adaptation alongside his wife, Becky.

“Right from the beginning, this has been as much about a partnership, a collaboration, a relationship to make sure that everyone who comes to work on the show knows this is a family business,” showrunner John Steinberg shared during New York Comic Con in October 2023. “This is a story that was hatched from a very personal place. As big as it is and as complicated and as many moving pieces … that’s always where its heart is going to be.”

Along with that, John said that there were “two responsibilities” the creation team had while working on the series.

“I think one of them is to try to make sure that if you love these books and if they occupy a very special place in your childhood, in your heart, in your adulthood, you’re going to get what you came from,” he explained. “And you’re going to get to see the things you spent so much time only imagining. At the same time, if that’s all you get […] we didn’t quite do our jobs. So the challenge is how do I surprise you in a way that feels so organic to the rest of the story that it could’ve been there the whole time? I think that is a thing you cannot undertake without Rick or Becky.”

Click through our gallery to uncover how old the cast of Disney+’s Percy Jackson is IRL.

