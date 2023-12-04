The A-Listers showed *out* to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3. From Billie Eilish to Selena Gomez to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — all of the girlies that dominated this year were in attendance! Keep reading to see all the star-studded photos from the night.

Along with pop girlies like Billie and Selena showing out, some new rising stars were also present, including Hunger Games prequel star, Rachel Zegler, who played Lucy Gray Baird in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

In January 2023, the actress revealed that she had actually almost turned down the role entirely.

“I was offered it in January of last year, after wanting it so badly. I didn’t audition, it was just, I got a call from my agent that was like, ‘Francis Lawrence wants you to do this,’ and I met with him for like three hours at the Soho Hotel in London, and then he told me that they were filming in Germany and in Poland,” the songstress recalled on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast. “I had just gotten to London and I wanted to disappear, because I was so far away from home for the first time ever and I was away from everybody that I knew and loved. And I said, ‘No.’”

Since her rise to fame, the West Side Story actress told Allure Magazine in November 2021 about how she is dealing with her rise to fame. “I think more celebrities could work on establishing themselves as human beings, first and foremost,” she said.

“Being excited about things, about your job opportunities, when you meet someone you admire. Don’t try to play it cool because we know you’re not playing it cool in your head when you meet Bruce Springsteen. I was not cool. So, it’s okay to be a fan. I think that’s the reason we all got here in the first place, because we loved a movie, and now, we’re in the movies. So still be that kid who loved the movie. I, for one, will be tweeting about Star Wars well into my 70s.”

