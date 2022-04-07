From a pretty little liar to a pretty little mom! Since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017, Troian Bellisario has become a mother of two beautiful baby girls named Aurora Adams and Elliot Rowena.

The actress, 37, married fellow actor Patrick J. Adams in 2016, who is well known for his role in Suits and Legends of Tomorrow, in 2016. The couple welcomed their first baby girl into the world in October 2018, which Troian announced via Instagram.

“I cannot express how grateful I am,” reads the IG post. “To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

And Aurora has since become a sister! Troian gave birth to her second baby girl back in June 2021, and her birth story is actually pretty remarkable. The Pretty Little Liars actress shared on a podcast in 2021 that she went into labor while driving with her husband to the hospital after experiencing, what she thought were, false labor pains.

So, the pair began driving, and things started to progress fast. “I’m starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me. ‘m in a lot of pain, but I’m also like, I can’t be in this position anymore,” said Troian.’

“As soon as I hit the button and get the ticket [in the parking garage], she’s screaming,” said Patrick, Troian’s husband. “I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees [in the back of the car] and we’ve gone nuclear.”

And just like that, Elliot Rowena was born in the middle of a parking garage.

