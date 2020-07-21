Everyone was pretty shook when news hit the web that Raven-Symoné had tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend, Miranda Pearman-Maday, on June 18, 2020. Now, the That’s So Raven alum has opened up about what married life is really like!

“It’s like a hot toddy in winter, honey! It’s so good,” the actress dished to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, adding that the majority of their days together have been “full of laughs and conversations and growth and goal building.”

As fans know, the former Disney star has been pretty private about her love life in the past, and she admitted that going public with their marriage “felt good.”

“I’ve been very private with my personal life, give or take, like, one or two [situations], and I’ve just opened up. We have conversations, [we] post, and it feels good to be able to share a little bit more of my life to the world,” she said.

Raven explained that Miranda loves her for her, not because of her fame or money.

“I am a very complicated lady. I laugh right now, I’m super fun… But you shut the camera off, you close the door, and I have my own personal challenges and demons,” she revealed. “A lot of the times you find someone that’s only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they’re using you for something, or things of that nature.”

And that’s what makes her wife so special!

“My babes, she’s independent. She’s self-sufficient and she challenges me every day,” the 34-year-old gushed. “She’s like, ‘You know, you ain’t that special,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, say it again.’ Like I need that. I need somebody to bring that ego check in every now and then.”

The brunette beauty concluded, “We have conversations on a regular day and Miranda knows this for me, I’m moody. I’m definitely very interesting with my convos and she’s right there with me, goes toe to toe.”

