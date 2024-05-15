Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, is set to drop his sophomore album this summer. The singer-songwriter has already dropped two tracks from the upcoming project, “Oh, Gemini” and “Deeply Still In Love,” which are both rumored to be about his ex-girlfriend, Emma Chamberlain. Keep reading for everything we know about Kansas Anymore.

Tucker began working on his sophomore album in September 2022 whilst still touring his first album, Rx.

“It was a roller coaster,” Role Model said of making Kansas Anymore during an interview with the Zach Sang Show in May 2024. “At a certain point – maybe it was a quarter life crisis I still don’t know – I became the most home sick I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Leading up to the album’s release, set for July 19, 2024, the singer-songwriter dropped “Oh, Gemini,” in March 2024, and many fans think the track is about his ex-girlfriend.

“We’re hanging on by threads and I can’t hold it any harder with my hand,” Tucker sings. “Oh, I’m something to regret. Oh, without you, what am I? Oh, Gemini, please remember my name, remember my name.”

Since it’s pretty well known that Emma is a Gemini, fans immediately flocked to the comments theorizing that the song is about Tucker’s former girlfriend.

On top of that, Role Model released yet another song that seemingly referenced Emma in May 2024. In “Deeply Still In Love,” the singer-songwriter laments about still having feelings for his ex while also being “proud” of her for seeing someone new.

“Well, I heard you might have found somebody new. I still can’t swallow it, but I think I’m proud of you,” he sings in the clip. “And I went out tonight, sh-t don’t feel the same. I try and bury it, till I called her by your name.”

ICYMI, Tucker and Emma were together for nearly three years before E! News announced they had called it quits in October 2023. It’s unclear why the former flames broke up, as they were notoriously private about their relationship when they were together.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Role Model’s upcoming album, Kansas Anymore.

