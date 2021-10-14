A healthy cut! Rowan Blanchard made her Disney Channel debut on Girl Meets World as Riley Matthews in 2014 with long brunette locks. Since the show came to an end in 2017, the actress has been showing off new hair looks every couple of years.

While she’s yet to go for a permanent dye job and keep the brunette color fans know and love, Rowan totally showed off her personal style when making a major chop in 2019. When walking the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards that year, the Disney alum debuted a pixie cut.

“She said the haircut ‘actualized her identity’ that’s when I knew I had done something really special,” celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps wrote on Instagram at the time about Rowan’s new hairdo.

“I didn’t want to imitate the pixies of the past. I wanted to give it more edge, more attitude,” Laurie also told Refinery29 about the dramatic change. “I think all big changes are driven by emotions. Hair holds so much energy. Rowan was literally cutting off the old and starting anew.”

After shedding her Girl Meets World persona, Rowan started to look for more adult roles. In 2020, she nabbed the role of Alexandra Cavill in the TV series Snowpiercer.



“Since Girl Meets World has been off air for a while, people have the capacity to see me in whatever light I choose to present myself. I know that that’s probably naive to say because I have noticed — especially today — that Girls Meets World is pretty fresh still in people’s memories, which is funny because it feels really far away in my personal life,” the actress explained during an interview with MTV News in January 2021. “But I’m happy that, every opportunity I get, people embrace me and let me try out and experiment with different things that mean different things to me and different parts of myself. I’m really excited that Snowpiercer is coming out and people will have a different context for me.”

Rowan added, “It’s been a long time for me, personally, to be able to have a little more control over how people see me because — anybody who comes from Disney will tell you — it’s just extremely hard to break out of that and have people take you seriously.”

With her short hair and mature attitude, Rowan is growing up right before fans’ eyes! Scroll through our gallery to see her hair transformation over the years.

