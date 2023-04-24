Rudy Pankow is booked and busy! The actor, best known for his role as JJ in Outer Banks, has some exciting new projects on the horizon. Keep reading to his upcoming movies and TV shows.

One of the first projects Rudy booked after Outer Banks was 2022’s Uncharted, in which he starred alongside Tom Holland. The action-adventure movie is based on the video game franchise of the same name developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

In the film, Rudy plays a teenage treasure hunter — much like his character in the Netflix show.

“It’s funny because one of my reps said the same thing. She said, ‘You’re going to get the treasure-hunting pigeonhole,'” Rudy told The Hollywood Reporter when on being typecasted as a treasure hunter. However, he’s definitely not mad about it!

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s fine with me,'” he recalled. “So it didn’t actually come up [during casting], but I’m sure [the casting directors] did see it. I’m sure they were like, ‘OK, he knows how to play a treasure hunter.'”

The Alaska native explained to the outlet how different it was to go from a smaller set like Outer Banks to a major motion film such as Uncharted.

“There’s just a certain energy or weight when you’re portraying something that’s already been created like a video game. With OBX, there’s the same amount of people, but with Uncharted, you feel a certain caliber,” he revealed.

“There’s this ‘we’ve got a job to do’ kind of thing,” Rudy continued. “Both sets felt very freeing and fun, but with OBX, we’re creating it as we go along. With Uncharted, you have to think about this next level of portraying someone who’s already been portrayed, but you know that it can’t be exactly like that. That’s not going to do it justice. You have to create something that’s close to it without being the exact same.”

In addition to Uncharted and OBX, the young actor has also starred in several other projects.

