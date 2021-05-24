The Rugrats are back and headed to Paramount+! To celebrate, J-14 exclusively chatted with the animated series’ stars E.G. Daily, Cheryl Chase, Nancy Cartwright, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie, and played a game of impressions. While one cast member pretended to be one of the shows iconic characters — including Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster and more — the others tried to guess who they were impersonating. Be sure to watch the video above to play along with the stars and tune into Rugrats on Paramount+, streaming Thursday, May 27.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.