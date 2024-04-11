What IF? An upcoming movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming follows a girl who can see everyone’s imaginary friends, and is set to hit theatres this spring — and the star-studded cast doesn’t stop there. From Blake Lively, George Clooney, Amy Schumer and so much more, we broke down everything you should know about IF.

What Is ‘IF’ About?

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. Along with Ryan, she embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten “IFs” with their kids. Ryan and John are both producers on the film, and each have roles in the movie.

“I figured I needed to make a movie for my kids. Seeing as though Quiet Place is like PG-40 in our house — they won’t see Quiet Place till they’re 40 — I figured I should make one for them,” John told EW about his previous horror film. “I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves. They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited.”

He continued, “I just told [them], ‘I have this weird idea that we should do something where imaginary friends are not just adorable creatures. They’re these time capsules for everyone’s hopes, dreams, ambitions, and this place that we can always go back to that we all think that as adults we leave behind, but we didn’t. They’re right there. We just have to turn around and look at them again.'”

Who Stars In ‘IF’?

While the “IFs” may be imaginary, they’re played by a star-studded cast of Ryan and John’s real-life friends! The roster includes the voices of Steve Carell as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom, and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis, with Fiona Shaw and Alan Kim among the human cast.

IF also features the voices of Blake Lively, George Clooney, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key.

IF premieres in theatres on May 17, 2024.

