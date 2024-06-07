“Please Please Please” release the new album immediately, Sabrina Carpenter. The pop star princess just released her second single following her smash hit “Espresso” on June 6, accompanied by a music video featuring her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. So, what is the track actually about?!

What Is ‘Please Please Please’ ABout?

Written by Sabrina, Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff, the song’s lyrics appear to delve into the notion of falling for someone prone to making questionable choices. This motif is vividly depicted in the “Please Please Please” music video, where Sabrina and Barry’s characters embark on a love story intertwined with a bit of mischief and mayhem.

The track has Sabrina asking her lover to not “prove her right” and embarrass her. “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another/I beg you don’t embarrass me, motherfucker,” she sings.

And taking the iconic crown of “’cause I’m a singer” from “Espresso” is, of course — “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy.” Hmm, wonder who this could be about?

“Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight,” she continues. “I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes.”

As Barry is Irish and Sabrina is American, we can guess that the crash of culture may show up often in their own IRL relationship.

During an interview with Vogue, Sabrina opened up about the video’s premise.

“I ended the last video getting arrested, so naturally I thought it would be satisfying to start the ‘Please, please, please’ video in jail,” she told Vogue. “I liked the idea of falling in love with a convict and being shocked and embarrassed every time he commits crimes. I was sooo lucky to get Barry Keoghan in the video cause he is just magic on screen.”

Read the ‘Please Please Please’ Lyrics Below:

“I know I have good judgment, I know I have good taste

It’s funny and it’s ironic that only I feel that way

I promise ’em that you’re different and everyone makes mistakes

But just don’t

I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy

Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight

I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes

Yeah, I know

All I’m asking, baby

Please, please, please

Don’t prove ’em right

And please, plеase, please

Don’t bring mе to tears when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another

I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherfucker

Ah, oh

Please, please, please (Ah, ah, ah)

Well, I have a fun idea, babe (Uh-huh), maybe just stay inside

I know you’re craving some fresh air, but the ceiling fan is so nice (It’s so nice, right?)

And we could live so happily if no one knows that you’re with me

I’m just kidding, but really (Kinda), really, really

Please, please, please (Please don’t prove ’em right)

Don’t prove ’em right

And please, please, please

Don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice

Heartbreak is one thing (Heartbreak is one thing), my ego’s another (Ego’s another)

I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherfucker

Ah, oh

Please, please, please (Ah, ah, ah)

If you wanna go and be stupid

Don’t do it in front of me

If you don’t wanna cry to my music

Don’t make me hate you prolifically

Please, please, please (Please)

Please, please, please (Please)

Please (Please), please (Please), please

(Ah)”

