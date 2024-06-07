After her smash hit “Espresso,” Sabrina unveiled her latest Jack Antonoff-produced track “Please, Please, Please,” penned with frequent partner Amy Allen on June 6, teasing what’s in store on her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet.

In the Bardia Zeinali-directed spectacle, Sabrina kicks off in a jail cell, but things take a wild turn when her beau Barry pops up in the slammer. From jailbreaks to bank heists, Sabrina’s her boyfriend’s ride-or-die partner in crime, until the tables turn, and she’s the one laying down the law, ending with a hilariously literal “shush” moment!

ICYMI, “Please Please Please” comes days after Sabrina announced her upcoming album on social media. “MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!! ,” Sabrina excitedly wrote across her socials on Monday, June 3. “This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.”

Barry’s appearance was quite the surprise for fans, as Sabrina is known for keeping her personal life pretty private. ICYMI, she’s been romantically linked to the Saltburn actor since early 2024, and they have since made multiple public appearances together, including at this year’s Met Gala.

While she’s usually private, the “Feather” songstress did make rare comments about her love life during the Cosmo write-up from March 2024.

When it comes to her dating experience, the singer revealed that the main source behind her success was “fate.”

“I know that’s super broad, but I don’t actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” she explained.

With that being said, when it comes to marriage, Sabrina isn’t in a rush.

“My best friend just got married and she’s my age … It just made me feel like I was so behind or something. And then I realized, ‘No, no, no, she’s just ahead.'”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the most amazing screenshots from this absolute icon of a music video.