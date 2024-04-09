Sabrina Carpenter is dropping a single shot of “Espresso” — or at least, that’s the name of her upcoming song! The “feather” singer announced new music via X and Instagram in April 2024, and fans couldn’t more excited! Keep reading to see when coffee will be served.

When Does Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ Song Come Out?

“Espresso” will be served on April 11, 2024.

She wrote via Instagram, “just wanted to put out a little song before Coachella 🤎 Espresso 4/11 8pm EST.”

ICYMI, Sabrina will be one of many artists performing at Coachella in April 2024, with the first weekend kickstarting on Friday, April 12.

It’s been quite the year for Sabrina, who is just coming off of being the opening act for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. During an April interview with W Magazine, the former Disney star spoke about how “every day” she finds a new “highlight.”

“I try to just stay positive and think, ‘Wow, life is really life-ing right now for me,'” she told the outlet. “I’ve been focused on doing the things that I love in the last decade of my life, and now, I’m just excited to be having fun with my friends while I do it.”

“All those moments are obviously highlights,” she added. “I think even this last tour that I just finished with Taylor [Swift] was a huge highlight for me. I learned so much. And now, I’m about to play Coachella, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”

The outlet also asked whether Sabrina had already figured out her iconic “nonsense” outro for Coachella — which she usually changed up for every single show.

“Well, now that AI exists, I’m hoping I never have to write one myself ever again,” she joked. “I actually did, as an experiment, ask AI to do it, and it was so terrible. It wrote the most emotional, unfunny, dramatic outros I’ve ever heard in my life. I think right now, AI is really in its dramatic, romantic era. It hasn’t picked up on humor yet, or sarcasm, so we’ll have to work on that.”

