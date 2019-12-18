It doesn’t get more real than this! On Tuesday, December 18, Sam Smith took to Instagram and opened up to their followers in an emotional post about body image. The 27-year-old singer shared a black and white, up-close shirtless photo on Instagram and revealed that the holiday season seems to trigger their weight-related insecurities.

“Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me,” they admitted in the caption. “I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time.”

Sam told their followers that the message is a reminder for everyone to be kind to their body.

“I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance,” they continued. “Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx.”

As fans know, this shirtless image marked a major turning point in Sam’s life. Back in March, the “Stay With Me” crooner got candid with actress Jameela Jamil and shared that they got liposuction on their chest area at the age of 12 because they were so self-conscious.

“When I was a kid, I was chubby … and then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest,” he said during an episode of the Instagram series I Weigh Interviews. “At the time I think I was very happy about [the liposuction]. It didn’t really change anything. I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

Previously, Sam revealed to fans via Instagram that they are working hard to “reclaim” their body, despite “always [being] at war with this bloody mirror.”

