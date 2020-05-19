Ever since Sam Smith stepped into the spotlight, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the singer single? Between their stunning voice, seriously adorable personality and, not to mention, their pretty famous friends, the “Stay With Me” crooner has pretty much stolen everyone’s hearts with their ballads about love. Along with tunes about romance, comes the obvious speculation about musicians’ love lives so it’s no shock that fans would be curious about Sam’s current relationship status.

Well guys, we decided to do some investigating, and as it turned out, Sam is single at the moment. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t been linked to some notable names in the past. That’s right, not only did they have a pretty public relationship with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, but they’ve also been rumored to date Jonathon Zeizel, Charlie King, Jay Camilleri and Andy Newton Lee. What happened between Sam and their exes? Let’s find out!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Sam has dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.