Drop everything, people, because Demi Lovato and Sam Smith‘s highly anticipated collaboration is finally here! That’s right, after weeks of waiting, on Friday, April 17, the pop icons dropped their single “I’m Ready,” and it is everything we never knew we needed.

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the two talented singers might be be making music together back in February, after a mannequin dressed and labeled with the popstar’s name appeared in the pop-up wig shop to promote the British crooner’s upcoming album. The speculation continued after another fan posted a photo of the songwriting credits from Sam’s upcoming album, as listed on iTunes, and Demi was named as one of the writers. It wasn’t until April 14 when both Disney Channel starlet and “How To You Sleep?” singer took to their Instagram accounts and announced that “I’m Ready” was coming. Now, it’s finally here! But wait, what’s it about? Did the pair make a music video together? Not to worry, people, because J-14 is breaking it down once and for all.

So it turned out, the new tune was all about both Sam and Demi being ready for love. But the song also focused on how, when you’re looking for a significant other, sometimes there’s a chance that you can get your heart broken, but it might be worth it in the end.

“It’s so hard when you’re with someone / Your heart breaks and it ain’t no fun (Breaks) / But I gotta take that risk tonight / I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready / For someone to love me (For someone to love me) / I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready) / I’m ready (I’m ready), I’m ready (I’m ready) / For someone to love me, for someone to love me, yeah,” the lyrics read.

According to Sam, during an Apple Music interview, the song was created while “surrounded by love and happiness, and the outcome feels incredibly powerful, so I hope that right now, in this unsettling and sad time, this makes you smile.”

They even made, what they called, “our very own queer Olympics” for the music video, which showed the pair winning first place!

So get ready to listen to this certified bop, because Sam recommends that you “sing it with us from the top of your voice.”

