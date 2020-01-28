Twice a month, J-14 highlights the best and brightest desserts in NYC, and today, we’re showing off the Carnival Waffle Cone Milkshake from Dylan’s Candy Bar! Topped off with a giant unicorn horn of cotton candy, this milkshake is sure to brighten everyone’s day. Even just watching it be made will mesmerize you — try not to drool! Watch the video above to see chef how it’s made. Plus, check out Dylan’s Candy Bar on Instagram here.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.