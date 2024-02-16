Selena Gomez is getting her “Love On”! The singer-actress just announced her latest single is coming soon and we’re getting the sense that she’s in her ~lover~ era. Keep reading for all the details.

When Does Selena Gomez’s ‘Love On’ Single Get Released?

“Love On” comes to us on February 22, 2024.

Selena announced the single a week before the music drop via Instagram. She wrote as the caption, “Wait ‘til I turn my love on. Presave my new song ‘Love On’ out 2.22.”

Is Selena Gomez Dropping An Album In 2024?

Selena has been teasing a new album since 2021 — but recently, she’s been giving fans more clues as to what to expect from SG3.

“I love sad-girl music; I’m really good at that. However, I can’t really write that if I’m not sad,” Selena told told Fast Company during an interview in October 2023. “I’ve had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album.”

During an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast posted in January 2024, the “Wolves” singer got candid about whether she would choose her acting career over music.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she revealed to podcast cohosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun,” she said on the “SmartLess” podcast. “But I was doing my TV show at the same time, and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

On top of that, the Rare Beauty founder revealed she never really wanted to become a singer!

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time,” she recalled. “But apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

This isn’t the first time Selena has hinted that she’s considered retiring from singing. In a March 2021 interview with Vogue, the songstress expressed feeling moments of doubt. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'”

