The girls are fighting! Or are they? Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have come under fire for their “mean girl behavior” after fans accused them of making fun of Selena Gomez via Instagram, hours after the “Bad Liar” songstress dethroned Kylie as the most followed woman on Instagram. Keep reading for an explanation of all the drama.

Did Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Make Fun of Selena Gomez’s Eyebrows?

This all began after Selena posted a video of herself via TikTok on February 22, 2023, after admitting she accidentally overdid a laminated eyebrow makeup look. Within that same day, the Rare Beauty founder dethroned Kylie as the most followed woman on Instagram — so all eyes were on the reality star’s social media accounts for a possible reaction.

It didn’t take long for fans to immediately react to a photo Kylie posted on Instagram a few hours later, seemingly hinting at Selena’s prior post. The photo was of the beauty influencer’s makeup look, with text on top of her eyebrows saying, “This was an accident??” Following that, Kylie posted a screenshot of her and Hailey on FaceTime, with close-ups of their eyebrows.

How Did Kylie, Hailey and Selena Respond?

A TikTok video by the account @devotedly.yours went viral for pointing out the possible shade towards Selena, which Kylie eventually commented under.

The Kylie Beauty founder wrote, “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

For her part, Selena replied directly to Kylie’s comment, writing: “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Hailey has yet to respond to any of the supposed eyebrow drama.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Drama Explained

Since Hailey married Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018, internet users have constantly pitted the two women against one another. However, things seemed to calm down a bit after the pair posed together at an October 2022 event, looking super friendly towards one another.

However, things picked up again after the Rhodes Beauty founder came under fire after fans alleged she was shading Selena in a now-deleted TikTok she posted with Kendall Jenner from January 2023.

After the “My Mind and Me” singer was body-shamed on the Internet following a photo of her wearing a bikini went viral earlier that month, Hailey posted a TikTok around the same time that fans thought was a dig at Selena. The now-deleted video shows Hailey lip-synching to a popular sound, in which she mouthed the words, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Before the video was deleted, a user quickly recorded and posted it on their TikTok account, alleging it was about Selena, which the Rare Beauty founder herself commented under. “It’s ok!” she wrote from her verified TikTok account. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

For her part, Hailey has since denied that the TikTok was about Selena, writing in her own comment: “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone [sic].”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.