Selena Gomez is 50/50 on the whole touring thing.

In a cover story interview with Time from May 2024, the Rare Beauty founder, 31, revealed mixed feelings about going on tour.

“Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together,” Selena said, adding she feels “50/50” on the matter. “It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying.”

The last time Selena toured was in 2016, when she called a halt to things and revealed she was struggling with anxiety and depression as a side effect from lupus.

Selena, who is a huge advocate for mental heath, further explained that she’s more deliberate on how she spends her time.

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean,” she told the outlet. “It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area — and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong.”

She also added that her best friends are far-removed from the entertainment biz. “I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f–ks about what I do.”

This isn’t the first time the former Disney star has opened up about her complicated feelings about touring and music in general.

During an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast posted in January 2024, the “Wolves” singer got candid about whether she would choose her acting career over music.

“I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” she revealed to podcast cohosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, while also admitting that she never really wanted to become a singer.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time,” she recalled. “But apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

In a March 2021 interview with Vogue, the songstress expressed feeling moments of doubt. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'”

Selena previously told Rolling Stone that she “hopes” an album will come together for her sometime in 2024, and most recently released her newest single “Love On” earlier this year.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.